Europe is worried about Trump’s plans to de-regulate banks

President Donald Trump's plans to to ease banking regulation is raising eyebrows in Europe.

Trump has asked the U.S. Treasury Department to submit a report on possible changes to Dodd-Frank – the set of rules established in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis to clamp down on banks risk-taking. Other banking rules, including the Basel III international framework seem to be on hold since the new administration came in.

Mark Carney, governor of the Bank of England, said Friday that G-20 countries should not fall into "reform fatigue".

Carney, who is also Chair of the global financial industry watchdog the Financial Stability Board, wrote in a letter sent by the FSB to the G-20 finance ministers that "a decade after the start of the crisis, an element of reform fatigue is understandable.

"But giving into it would mean that essential standards are neither completed nor fully implemented."

A European official working in banking regulation, who asked to remain anonymous because of the sensitive state of legislation, told CNBC that the world was close to finishing the Basel III regulation last January, until the new administration arrived in the U.S. and delayed the expected conclusion of the process.

The U.S. needs to appoint a new Federal Reserve official for banking supervision, which is expected to happen only next month. Until then, the Basel III committee is not aware of the official position from the U.S.