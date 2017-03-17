Europe's old issues haven’t gone away, despite the focus on Brexit: OECD SecGen

Despite the "important accident" – not distraction – of Brexit, the old issues that the European Union faces have not gone away, Angel Gurria, Secretary-General of the Organization of Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), told CNBC Friday.
Speaking at the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Baden Baden, Germany, Gurria explained that while he "wouldn't call (Brexit) a distraction," looming negotiations in which the United Kingdom's future outside of the 28 nation bloc will be decided were "taking up a lot more energy and a lot more focus than one would want."