Europe's old issues haven’t gone away, despite the focus on Brexit: OECD SecGen

Warning against a blinkered focus on Brexit, Gurria said that, "the old issues: the debt, skills, productivity, regulation, competition, education, the health issues – that hasn't gone away." He acknowledged the EU's efforts at introspection and affecting change, noting that "Europe has been looking at itself hard now for 8 years, 9 years," but quipped that "you can accuse Europeans of being many things – except fast."

Gurria addressed the need perceived by some for a baton change between monetary and fiscal policy. Positive economic growth in Europe should not result in complacency Gurria argued, saying that the bloc "needs to move forward and that means structural change," adding that sound economic management was "no longer just a question of keeping interest rates up."

He added that central banks deserve credit for successful work up until now, saying that "we should build a statue in their honor because they have been heroes." But now was the time for political reform, with "serious government led decisions, proposals, legislation, policies et cetera that no longer depend on central banks and the interest rates."