Marine Le Pen will not win French election: Finance Minister

While the French presidential election is seen as one of the biggest political risks of 2017, the country's finance minister is confident that it won't be won by the leader of the far-right National Front.

"I don't know who will be the president of the Republic in France – this is maybe the first time I don't know, but I know this won't be Mrs. (Marine) Le Pen and I know this will be someone European and favorable to European construction," Michel Sapin, finance and economy minister for France, told CNBC Friday according to the translation.

Speaking on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Baden-Baden, Germany, the French minister said that France and its election was one of the three political risks currently in Europe. The other two risks concerned the Netherlands – which Sapin admitted was now over – and Germany.

"(When it comes to the Netherlands) the risk is behind us: we saw that when it is about fighting, not populism, but fighting extreme right-wing movements, then there are large majorities in our countries to say 'No' and put aside those movements. I'm convinced that this is what will happen in France."

Next month, French citizens will head to the polls to vote in the first round of the elections.

According to recent polls, Le Pen is seen as being a strong contender for the first stage, however in the second round – due in May – polls suggest that the centrist politician Emmanuel Macron will go on to beat the anti-EU National Front leader.