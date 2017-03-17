How to have the perfect wedding for under $1000

Celebs as well as civilians like Emily Hardman, who wrote in The New York Times about planning her wedding in under a week, are demonstrating that you don't need to break the bank to enjoy your special day. Hardman writes that she had decided long before that "modern weddings were unnecessarily burdensome," and she decided to keep the cost of hers under $5,000.

Two men that CNBC spoke to managed to do her one better: Both CNBC Senior Video Producer Brandon Ancil of New York, NY, and Public Defender Joshua Michtom of Hartford, Conn., managed to get married in the past six months for less than $1,000 each. Both are thrilled with the results.

Ancil, who married his long-time partner Eric at the end of 2016, set a spending goal of $150. He ended up spending closer to $500. His biggest obstacle: "I forgot transportation costs. But, yay, mass transit!" He and his then-boyfriend rode the subway downtown and made it to the courthouse on time.

Beyond train fare, their costs included $35 for a license, $25 for the marriage fee and under $50 for the rings, which they bought online.

Looking back at his frugal wedding, Ancil says, "I feel great. I couldn't have imagined a more perfect scenario. The splurge I was most happy about: The food." After tying the knot, he and his husband hosted a post-ceremony lunch for their wedding party at a restaurant for $106.