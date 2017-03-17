How will Hollywood tackle Trump?

Ty Wright | Getty Images
President Barack Obama speaks during a campaign event for Hillary Clinton at Capital University on November 1, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio.
There's no doubt that the White House has had a large impact on Hollywood throughout the years and vice versa.
Ross argues that the film industry will strengthen Obama's legacy.
"I think you have already begun to see Obama benefiting from nostalgia over that era. There have been two biopics and many nostalgic documentaries already," he said.
Miller adds that pop culture overlooked Obama's actual polices, instead focusing on his personality. "The satire movement was paralyzed by the Obamas. His persona was so powerful it overshadowed his actual policies."
There was one issue that all three professors unanimously agreed moviegoers would be seeing more of in the next few years: immigrants and refugees.