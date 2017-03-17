India's ripe for huge infrastructure investments, so watch railways

Several foreign companies have won contracts to improve the state-owned monopoly. These include companies like Alstom, Bombardier and General Electric.

­­­CNBC spoke with French engineering group Alstom's Asia-Pacific chief executive Jean-Francois Beaudoin, to find out what's next for India.

Alstom has been in India since 1990, but Beaudoin says that investments have only massively accelerated in the past few years. Two-thirds of its backlog orders come from India, and the company has multiple plans in the pipeline.

In 2015, Alstom won two rail contracts worth up to $3.98 billion to make and maintain electric locomotives over 17 years.

The company had also signed a contract worth over $215 million, to provide electrification, signaling and telecommunications system for the 343-kilometer-long eastern portion of the Dedicated Freight Corridor.

Both these projects are expected to reduce congestion for passenger service and freight trains. They allow for faster, safer and heavier trains to move across the country.

Beaudoin notes that Jaitley's speech showed that the Indian government is really committed to speeding up the modernization of its infrastructure, which presents opportunities for companies like Alstom.