Monopoly says goodbye to three iconic tokens

The results are in and the thimble, boot and wheelbarrow are out.

Ahead of World Monopoly Day on March 19, Monopoly-owner Hasbro has revealed that the iconic thimble, boot and wheelbarrow tokens will be removed from the game's new fall edition.

As part of the brand's "Monopoly Token Madness" campaign, more than 4 million people voted to decide which eight tokens should be part of the next iteration of the game. Folks were given more than 50 options, including old favorites like the shoe, top hat and Scottie dog, and new designs like a roller skate, a hashtag and an emoji.

Replacing the three ousted pieces are a T. rex, rubber ducky and penguin.

The game, which went on sale during the Great Depression, has had 20 different tokens. The thimble, top hat, race car and boot were among the original tokens in 1933, and others have been added in an attempt to modernize the game.

Here's the full list of all the tokens that will part of the updated version that will be available in August:

Scottie dog

Top hat

Race car

Battleship

Cat

T. rex

Rubber ducky

Penguin

It's no surprise that Hasbro is seeking to update the 82-year-old game. When it comes to toys, the game segment has seen tremendous sales growth in the last year, up 20 percent from 2015 to 2016, according to The NPD Group.

This isn't the first time that Hasbro has held a contest to create a new edition of the game. In 2013, the company held a "Save Your Token" vote to determine which classic token would be replaced. The iron was ditched and a cat charm took its place.