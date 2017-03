A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ ECONOMY

-Stock futures are a bit higher this morning after Thursday's flat close. We get the consumer sentiment report at 10am Eastern Time.

TERROR/DEFENSE

-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the U.S. policy of patience with North Koreahas ended, and "all options are on the table" if the U.S. is provoked.

OIL/ ENERGY

-U.S. crude oil pricesare up and at the $49 a barrel level.