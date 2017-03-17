Nintendo to double production of its new Switch console, says report

Nintendo plans to double the production of its Switch console this year due to high demand from consumers, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

The company will increase production of new gaming console, which went on sale March 3, from 8 million to 16 million by March of 2018, said the report.

While sales figures haven't been released, that production figure appears to be on track to match Nintendo's record breaking sales of the Wii system, which has sold more than 100 million units.

Nintendo has a lot riding on the success of the Switch, as the company's last console — the Wii U — was not the smash success that was hoped.

Read the entire story at WSJ.