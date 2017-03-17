Alphabet's Waymo and Uber aren't the only ones racing self-driving cars to market

Autonomous electric car maker NIO (formerly NextEV) is not worried about going head-to-head with the likes of Alphabet's Waymo and Uber in self-driving cars, said its CEO Padmasree Warrior on "Closing Bell."

"Our mission is very different," she said. "Google could potentially be a partner, they could be a customer for us," she said.

While Alphabet's Waymo is focused on the autonomous driving stack — from connected lighters to sensors — NIO's focus is different, said Warrior, who was Cisco's CTO and is also a member of Microsoft's board.

"We are changing everything from the design of the car, the interior of the car," she said. "NIO Eve was actually designed inside out — we did the interior first and then the outside of the car, so it's a very different thinking."