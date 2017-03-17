Saudi oil minister talks reset in US-Saudi relations under Trump

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih on Thursday said relations between his country and the United States have never been better, and the two nations are fully aligned in confronting Iranian aggression.

The minister made his remarks during a visit to Washington with Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the young and highly influential royal at the helm of Saudi Arabia's economic diversification and military.

Falih said the visit solidified the importance of the U.S.-Saudi relationship, which he called one of the most central to global stability.

"It has brought it to yet a higher level than it has ever been, and there is alignment on all of the major issues between the two governments, and it's been, I think, further helped by the personal bond that was created between his royal highness, the deputy crown prince, and President Trump," said Falih, who also serves as chairman of state oil giant Saudi Aramco.