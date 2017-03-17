James Proud, founder and CEO of Hello, wants to make sure you get a good night's sleep.

The 25-year-old wunderkind has built a company valued at about $250 million around a voice-activated device called Sense. About the size of a tennis ball, Sense is placed on your bedside table, and works with a quarter-sized tracking pill that clips to your pillow.

"It's your alarm clock. It's meditative sounds to help you fall asleep like rainfall and white noise. But it's also tracking your sleep," Proud told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Friday.