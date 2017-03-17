Social media guru: Facebook video is the best ad buy for your money right now

If you want to get the word out about your business on a budget, you should consider putting your money and time into publishing Facebook video ads.
That's according to Gary Vaynerchuk, founder of VaynerMedia, an 800-employee digital marketing company that works with Fortune 500 companies like General Electric, Budweiser, Toyota, Revlon and Unilever. He's a best-selling author and has more than 3.5 million fans across his social media channels.
"When you are David and you are playing against Goliath, you have to do David tactics. And our little slingshot with a rock right now is Facebook ads," said Vaynerchuk, speaking at the SXSW Conference and Festivals in Austin, Texas. Facebook ads can be run by zip code which helps target a very specific audience, he says.