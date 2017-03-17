Social media guru: Facebook video is the best ad buy for your money right now

"When you are David and you are playing against Goliath, you have to do David tactics. And our little slingshot with a rock right now is Facebook ads."

"The under-priced tactic in the market for everybody here — B to B, B to C, start-up, Fortune 50 — the under-priced attention to the target that you are looking for as we stand here today is Facebook video," says Vaynerchuk.

You don't need to have a large budget to produce videos, either. You can start with a smartphone, says Vaynerchuk.

The entrepreneur helped grow his parents' wine business from $3 million in annual revenue to $60 million by launching a web show, which became so popular Vaynerchuk appeared on NBC's "Late Night With Conan O'Brien" to teach the host about wine. Still, he says he looks back and can only think about how he could have grown the business even faster if he had invested in the best advertising for the value, which, at the time, was Google adwords.

"When I stand up here and say I built my dad's store from $3 to $60 million, I always feel that it should have been $250 million, because what I didn't do was spend all my money on Google adwords in 2001, '02 and '03," says Vaynerchuk. He knew doing so would have been smart, but he didn't "realize how historically amazing" those rates were at the time.