Tesla will discontinue least expensive Model S

Tesla will discontinue its least expensive version of the Model S sedan.

After April 16, the company will no longer sell the car, which had a 75 kWh battery pack that was locked by software to give only 60 kWh of battery life.

Customers have been able to unlock the full 75 kWh capacity by paying for a software upgrade. Tesla will stop selling the model "because most customers ultimately end up upgrading to 75 kWh and they want to streamline the ordering process," according to Electrek.

The company plans to begin production of its Model 3 sedan in July, and that car is expected to start at around $35,000, before tax credits or incentives.