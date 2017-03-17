    ×

    Autos

    Tesla will discontinue least expensive Model S

    Tesla Model S 60
    Source: Tesla Motors
    Tesla Model S 60

    Tesla will discontinue its least expensive version of the Model S sedan.

    After April 16, the company will no longer sell the car, which had a 75 kWh battery pack that was locked by software to give only 60 kWh of battery life.

    Customers have been able to unlock the full 75 kWh capacity by paying for a software upgrade. Tesla will stop selling the model "because most customers ultimately end up upgrading to 75 kWh and they want to streamline the ordering process," according to Electrek.

    The company plans to begin production of its Model 3 sedan in July, and that car is expected to start at around $35,000, before tax credits or incentives.

    Customers look at a Tesla Model S 90D electric vehicle at the company's showroom in Hanam, South Korea.
    Get into Tesla's 'electric' stock?   

    Tesla provided CNBC with the full text of an email it had sent to customers on Friday announcing the change:

    One year ago, we introduced the Model S 60 kWh battery as a more affordable option to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles. However, most customers ended up buying an equivalent to the Model S 75kWh. To simplify the ordering process for our customers, we will be removing the 60 kWh option from our lineup.

    Customers who still want the opportunity to own a 60 kWh Model S will have until April 16, 2017 to place their order. Any 60 kWh Model S will have the ability to upgrade their battery to 75 kWh via an over the air update.

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...