The expert that called oil’s decline just said these lower prices are here to stay

The expert that called oil’s decline just said these prices are here to stay 17 Mins Ago | 06:51

"It's the technology that makes it work," Braziel said. "You get a lot more hydrocarbon out of each well, [and] we're getting it cheaper per unit because the well costs haven't gone up much at all."

And, with President Donald Trump pushing for deregulation in the fossil fuel industry, energy companies are "feeling great" despite the drop in prices, said Braziel, who advises a number of big-name energy players.

If those companies see some federal regulations lifted, that could lead to a chain reaction that keeps oil prices at bay for good, Braziel argued.

"Now they're looking at a situation where regulations are at least expected to be dialed back, which is a great thing, which means that they'll be able to produce for less money, which means they'll be able to have lower break-even prices, which means they'll be able to make more money, which means they'll be able to produce more hydrocarbons, which means ... perhaps we could make so many hydrocarbons that the price stays low no matter what," the CEO said.

