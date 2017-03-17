Trump expresses 'strong support' for NATO, presses Merkel on paying dues

President Donald Trump pressed German Chancellor Angela Merkel "hard" on North Atlantic Treaty Organization commitments during their meeting Friday, a senior administration official told NBC News.
"I reiterated to Chancellor Merkel our strong support for NATO, as well as the need for our NATO allies to pay their fair share for the cost of defense," Trump said at a joint White House press conference following the meeting.
Merkel said she was "gratified to know" how "important" Trump feels NATO is.
As a candidate, Trump sparked concerns in Europe for suggesting that he could set conditions for defending members who were under attack. He questioned NATO's continued relevance.