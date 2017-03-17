Trump-Merkel meeting will be where the 'rubber hits the road,' Cramer says

Trump-Merkel meeting will be where the 'rubber hits the road': Cramer 1 Hour Ago | 00:56

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's globalist ideology will likely not mesh well with President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda, CNBC's Jim Cramer said on Friday.



"I think that ... the liberal media will be talking about how Merkel is a sworn opponent of Russia, and Obama and Merkel worked together," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street." "And this is the beginning of, I think, the problems with the special relationship between our country and Germany that Obama had created."

On Friday, the two leaders will meet at the White House to discuss funding for NATO and relations with Russia in their first meeting since Trump took office.

Merkel and Trump have had a tense relationship and have clashed publicly. Trump, for example, has criticized Merkel for her handling of the Syrian refugee crisis.

In comparison, former President Barack Obama and Merkel reportedly had a much more cordial relationship. Obama once described Merkel as "courageous" in her response to Europe's refugee crisis.