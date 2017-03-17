Stocks struggle for gains; financials, health care lag

U.S. stocks traded in a narrow range Friday as declines in financial and health care stocks countered gains in real estate and utilities sectors.

The iShares Nasdaq biotechnology ETF (IBB) traded more than 1 percent lower. Amgen shares fell more than 6 percent after disappointing results from its latest cholesterol-lowering drug.

Health care and financials were the two greatest decliners in the S&P 500. The Nasdaq composite traded within half a percent of its all-time intraday high. The Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 traded about 1 percent or less below their records.

"It's expiration so there's a lot of noise related to that," said Peter Boockvar, chief market analyst at The Lindsey Group.

The third Friday of every March, June, September, and December is quadruple "witching," the expiration of three related classes of options and futures contracts, along with individual stock futures options. Friday is also St. Patrick's Day.

U.S. crude oil futures traded about 0.7 percent higher ahead of the scheduled oil rig count data.

As of Thursday's close, the major U.S. averages were on track for to end the week slightly higher. The bulk of those gains came Wednesday after the Fed raised rates, as expected, but took a more dovish tone than expected.

"The interesting thing is a month ago nobody expected them to raise in March," Boockvar said. "The market's still in that everything is good mode."

On the data front, industrial production came in unchanged for February. Capacity utilization edged 0.1 percent lower to 75.4 percent. Consumer sentiment and leading indicators are due to be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.