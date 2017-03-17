    ×

    US Markets

    Stocks struggle for gains; financials, health care lag

    Pisani's market open: Nice volume on quadruple witching day
    Pisani's market open: Nice volume on quadruple witching day   

    U.S. stocks traded in a narrow range Friday as declines in financial and health care stocks countered gains in real estate and utilities sectors.

    The iShares Nasdaq biotechnology ETF (IBB) traded more than 1 percent lower. Amgen shares fell more than 6 percent after disappointing results from its latest cholesterol-lowering drug.

    Health care and financials were the two greatest decliners in the S&P 500. The Nasdaq composite traded within half a percent of its all-time intraday high. The Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 traded about 1 percent or less below their records.

    "It's expiration so there's a lot of noise related to that," said Peter Boockvar, chief market analyst at The Lindsey Group.

    The third Friday of every March, June, September, and December is quadruple "witching," the expiration of three related classes of options and futures contracts, along with individual stock futures options. Friday is also St. Patrick's Day.

    U.S. crude oil futures traded about 0.7 percent higher ahead of the scheduled oil rig count data.

    As of Thursday's close, the major U.S. averages were on track for to end the week slightly higher. The bulk of those gains came Wednesday after the Fed raised rates, as expected, but took a more dovish tone than expected.

    "The interesting thing is a month ago nobody expected them to raise in March," Boockvar said. "The market's still in that everything is good mode."

    On the data front, industrial production came in unchanged for February. Capacity utilization edged 0.1 percent lower to 75.4 percent. Consumer sentiment and leading indicators are due to be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

    Traders work below a board displaying the Dow Chemical logo on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
    Lucas Jackson | Reuters
    Traders work below a board displaying the Dow Chemical logo on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

    Treasury yields traded slightly lower, with the 2-year yield around 1.32 percent and the 10-year yield around 2.52 percent.

    The U.S. dollar index traded little changed, with the euro around $1.074 and the yen near 113.1.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---

    Overseas, the STOXX Europe 600 attempted slight gains. The Shanghai composite closed nearly 1 percent lower, while the Nikkei 225 fell 0.35 percent.

    In morning trade, the Dow Jones industrial average added 21 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,956. McDonald's contributed the most to gains, while IBM had the greatest negative impact.

    The S&P 500 added 1.9 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,383. Materials led nine sectors higher, while financials and health care were the only decliners.

    The Nasdaq composite declined 2 points, or 0.04 percent, to 5,898.

    The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), widely considered the best gauge of fear in the market, traded little changed near 11.2.

    About two stocks advanced for every decliner on the New York Stock Exchange, with an exchange volume of 289 million and a composite volume of 320 million in morning trade.

    U.S. crude oil futures for April delivery rose 34 cents to $49.09 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

    Gold futures for April delivery added $2.50 to $1,229.60 an ounce.

    On tap this week:

    Friday

    10:00 a.m. Consumer sentiment, leading indicators

    1:00 p.m. Oil rig count

    *Calendar subject to change.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    GS
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...