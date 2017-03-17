Your first trade for Friday, March 17

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for St. Patrick's Day.



Pete Najarian was a buyer of Bank of America.

David Seaburg was a buyer of Coach.

Dan Nathan was a seller of the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Pfizer.

Trader disclosure: On March 16, 2017, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC, Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck. Pete Najarian owns calls: AA, AAL, AMJ, AKS, BVN, BZH, C, CCL, CHK, CLF COP, CRM, DAL, ECA, ETP, GILD, GE, HMY, KORS, K, MAR, MRO, MT, P, PAA, POT, RIG, RIO, USB, UAL, UNP, XLE, WFT, WLL, USB, QVCA, ZIOP. IS LONG: AAPL, BAC, CL, DLTR, DIS, EBAY, EMR, GILD, GE, GM, HAIN, HUM, IBM, INTC, JWN, K, KMX, KO,KORS, LUX, MAR, MDLZ, MOS, MSFT, MRK, MRVL, ORCLE, RL, KMX, TRN, UNP PFE. OWNS PUTS: AFSI, PSC. Dan Nathan is long SPY May put spread, VIX long March call spread, XLV long APR-June put spread, xli long June put spread. David Seaburg: Opinions expressed by David Seaburg are solely his own and do not reflect the views and opinions of Cowen

Group, Inc. David Seaburg and Cowen have a financial interest in EDIT. Diamond Offshore: an employee of Cowen and Company, LLC serves on the Board of Directors of Diamond Offshore.

