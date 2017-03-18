Here's how Apple could leapfrog Snapchat and make the next iPhone a must-have

With an IPO under its belt this month, Snapchat has cleared its first major hurdle.

If Apple's smart, the next one should be in June.

That's Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference, and the stakes are high to unveil something great to accompany 10th anniversary iPhone.

I'm not saying that Apple should recreate Snapchat — it doesn't have to.

By creating a better version of just one Snapchat feature — messaging — Apple could siphon potential Snap customers into iMessage and revive interest in the iPhone brand.