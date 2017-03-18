Brother, can you spare a few billion dollars?

Nearly six months after OPEC's eagerly anticipated deal in Algiers cut output and boosted prices, crude has held above its January 2016 low of around $37. Still, the current price per barrel near $50 is well below peaks above $100 last seen in 2014. Many OPEC nations are being deprived of needed oil revenues, and governments are scrambling to adjust to a world of cheap and abundant oil amid stagnant demand.

In the face of crude's failure to rebound meaningfully, Bank of America-Merrill Lynch declared this week that crude is facing a "moment of truth," and forecasted international and U.S. crude prices will be capped near $70 this year. Separately, the International Energy Agency expects lower oil demand, even as OPEC and non-OPEC countries recently churned out nearly 97 million barrels per day.

With those price ranges being far below the comfort levels of oil-producing economies starved for cash, CNBC recently canvassed experts to see which countries — formerly flush with oil money — could desperately use a reversal of fortunes in oil markets.