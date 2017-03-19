Asian equities fell in early trade on Monday as investors mulled headlines out of the G20 finance ministers meeting in Germany at the weekend and China Development Forum over the next two days.



Finance ministers from twenty of the world's biggest economies held a two-day meeting, and warned against competitive devaluations and disorderly FX markets but failed to agree on keeping global trade free and open.



Japan's benchmark index fell 0.35 percent in early morning trade, as the yen strengthened against the dollar. A stronger yen is a negative for Japanese stocks, as it makes exports more expensive.



Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Sunday in Germany that the European Union and Japan should soon reach an economic deal, and stressed the importance of free trade to his country, Reuters reported.



Down Under, the ASX 200 dipped 0.27 percent, seeing broad losses across all sub-indexes.

South Korea's Kospi dropped 0.41 percent. Earlier, official data showed that South Korea's February producer prices rose at its fastest pace in over five years, with the producer price index (PPI) up at 4.2 percent, compared to January's 3.9 percent.