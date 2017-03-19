Saudi Arabia and China just hit the 'next level' for strategic collaboration, Saudi CEO says

"They have been very clear that they want to improve the business environments in Saudi Arabia. They want to open up for serious business to come, they are changing their regulations, they are bringing more incentive programs, they have been more strong on governance and transparency," he said. "And I think this will attract a lot of people to take an opportunity, to take this really 2030 vision and really grow with it as well."

In fact, Benyan said he "would not be surprised" if Chinese investors became involved in other Saudi businesses. That includes energy firms like oil giant Saudi Aramco, but it could also be seen in the construction or health-care sectors, he explained.

"I think there are so many opportunities that I would not be surprised seeing more Chinese companies coming to the kingdom."

Turning to oil, a major input for SABIC's business, Benyan said price stability is key.

"Of course the higher is better for us, but we need to have a stable crude oil price because — not only for us in terms of input for cost — but also for the output and for our customers," he said.

Benyan said he sees 2017 as "very positive in terms of really stabilizing" crude prices, and that he could see barrel prices roughly between $50 or $60.

Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.