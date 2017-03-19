What to watch in the business world this week

President Donald Trump has released his "skinny budget" to Congress and pretty much nobody likes what they've seen.

Whether it was picking a fight with Big Bird, coming down on Meals on Wheels, or reaffirming the president's stance against research on climate change, the budget had something to irritate everyone.

This week will give the White House a chance to sell its budget — and to convince investors that it's still serious about the critical three prongs of the new agenda, namely tax cuts, regulation rollback and infrastructure spending.

Trump kicks it off Monday with a rally in Louisville, Kentucky, where it's believed he will tout his plan to repeal and replace Obamacare. The full House of Representatives is expected to vote on the Republican plan Thursday.