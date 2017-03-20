"Mars is simply the next continent humans will settle," mused Bas Lansdorp, chief executive of Mars One, in an interview with CNBC on Monday.

Lansdorp is one of a growing number of entrepreneurs aiming to send humans to Mars and create a human settlement on the red planet in the next few years but his company is very different from Elon Musk's SpaceX.

Mars One is split into two companies; the not-for-profit Mars One Foundation and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange-listed Mars One Ventures, which you can buy shares in. It is not building its own rockets or equipment but instead contracting other companies like Lockheed Martin to make the technology needed. Lansdorp even said the firm has had talks with SpaceX about building a rocket.

If space travel is going to take off, then it seems suppliers like Airbus and Boeing might be better investments for investors. But Lansdorp said investors wanting a piece of Mars One are buying into a content company, not a technology firm.