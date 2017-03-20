After-hours buzz: ESPR, NKTR, MMSI & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics briefly gained 1 percent in extended trading Monday after the lipid management company announced announced the Food and Drug Administration provided more clarity on the approval pathway for the company's LDL-C lowering development program.

Nektar Therapeutics shares also spiked 1 percent after the company said its experimental drug received "NKTR-181 Fast Track designation" from the FDA. Nektar said the drug succeeded in late stages of its study. The company said in its statement that the drug can function as a pain reliever, but does not contain "the high levels of euphoria that can lead to abuse and addiction with standard opioids."

Shares of Merit Medical Systems dropped 3 percent after the company announced that it will be offering $125.0 million worth of common stock to the public. The biotech company said it also offered a 30-day option to its underwriters, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Piper Jaffray & Co. to buy an additional $18.75 million worth of shares of common stock.

Apple shares made a slight move higher after the bell after hitting a new all-time intraday high of $141.50 on Monday, gaining 1.05 percent during the session. The stock closed at $141.46 and is up over 22 percent year to date.