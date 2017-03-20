'Beauty and the Beast' clinches the highest March opening of all time

Disney's latest live-action remake, "Beauty and the Beast," cruised to the top of the domestic box office over the weekend, clinching the highest March opening of all time.

"This to me is a billion-dollar movie worldwide," Paul Dergarabedian of ComScore said ahead of the film's opening.

Disney could be slated for quite a few billion-dollar films this year, according to Degarabedian. The company is set to release major films from Pixar, Marvel and LucasFilm.

Here are some of the films that could hit the billion-dollar mark:

"Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2"

"Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales"

"Cars 3"

"Coco"

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

"Thor: Ragnorak"

Last year, four Disney films passed the billion-dollar mark: "Captain America: Civil War," "Finding Dory," "Zootopia" and "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."

Over the past weekend, "Beauty and the Beast" garnered $170 million domestically, well above Disney's expectation of $120 million. "Beauty and the Beast" tickets sales were just slightly above "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice," which previously held that title of highest March opening with a gross of $166 million.

