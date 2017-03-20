Dollar bulls run into a wall, thanks to the Fed and Trump

But so far, the dollar has been falling, even after it tried to rally back in February. The dollar index is down about 2.1 percent since the start of the year, and 1.4 percent since the Federal Reserve met last week.

"Dollar bulls are stuck in a quagmire," said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of foreign exchange strategy at BK Asset Management.

The biggest factor may be that Fed policy and European Central Bank policy are not diverging as much as traders had expected. That means the difference between U.S. interest rates and European interest rates is narrowing, and since currencies take their cue from rates, the euro stands to gain as the dollar falls.

Federal Reserve officials hiked rates at the March 15 meeting but they held to a forecast for just two more hikes this year, less aggressive than some traders expected.