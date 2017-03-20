European markets seen mixed; G-20 statement in focus; Unilever shares eyed

Germany's Social Democrats hosted a convention on Sunday in which the party overwhelmingly confirmed Martin Schulz as the candidate to challenge Chancellor Angela Merkel in September's election.



Meanwhile, a G-20 meeting over the weekend issued a communique that notably avoided a typical pledge against protectionist policies.

On Monday, France is poised to hold its first presidential debate with major candidates expected to discuss a range of issues as April's first-round vote draws ever closer.

Elsewhere, euro area finance ministers are set to gather for a Eurogroup meeting in order to discuss developments relating to the second review of Greece's macroeconomic adjustment plan.



In corporate news, Unilever is reportedly preparing a £6 billion ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, according to U.K. newspapers on Saturday.



