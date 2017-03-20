    ×

    Europe Markets

    European markets seen mixed; G-20 statement in focus; Unilever shares eyed

    European markets are expected to open mixed on Monday morning as investors digest the potential impact that trade barriers could have on global growth.

    The FTSE 100 is seen up by 6 points at 7,429; the German DAX is expected to open 3 points lower at 12,074 and the CAC 40 is set to open 14 points higher at 5,028.

    Germany's Social Democrats hosted a convention on Sunday in which the party overwhelmingly confirmed Martin Schulz as the candidate to challenge Chancellor Angela Merkel in September's election.

    Meanwhile, a G-20 meeting over the weekend issued a communique that notably avoided a typical pledge against protectionist policies.

    On Monday, France is poised to hold its first presidential debate with major candidates expected to discuss a range of issues as April's first-round vote draws ever closer.

    Elsewhere, euro area finance ministers are set to gather for a Eurogroup meeting in order to discuss developments relating to the second review of Greece's macroeconomic adjustment plan.

    In corporate news, Unilever is reportedly preparing a £6 billion ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, according to U.K. newspapers on Saturday.

