FBI’s Comey tells Congress to expect a ‘no comment’ but warns them not to read into it

FBI Director James Comey warned the House Intelligence Committee on Monday he would not be able to share all of the information he has about Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election.

"Our ability to share details with the Congress and the American people is limited when those investigations are still open, which I hope makes sense," Comey said. "We need to protect people's privacy. We need to make sure we don't give other people clues as to where we're going. We need to make sure that we don't give information to our foreign adversaries about what we know or don't know."

Although the FBI's practice is to avoid confirming the existence of ongoing investigations, it made an exception in this case because it views doing so as being in the public interest.

Comey said he has been authorized by the Justice Department to confirm that the FBI is investigating Moscow's efforts to interfere in the November election, in which Donald Trump clinched a surprise win and emails from Democrats were leaked online. The FBI is investigating whether people associated with Trump's campaign coordinated with Russia.

"Because it is an open, ongoing investigation and is classified, I cannot say more about what we are doing and whose conduct we are examining," Comey said.

While the FBI has briefed some congressional leaders and committee members in detail about the investigation, Comey stressed that he would not go into detail about what he shared during those discussions at the televised committee hearings.

He acknowledged his inability to go into detail is "extremely frustrating" to some people but warned people to avoid reading into it.

"Please don't draw any conclusions from the fact that I may not be able to comment on certain topics," he said. "I know speculating is part of human nature, but it really isn't fair to draw conclusions simply because I say that I can't comment."