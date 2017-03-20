We're robbing from the future to pay for the past, former Sen. Bob Kerrey says

We're robbing from the future to pay for the past: Robert Kerrey 2 Hours Ago | 01:23

President Donald Trump's proposed spending on Social Security and Medicare could have detrimental consequences for future generations, former Sen. Bob Kerrey told CNBC on Monday.

The Democrat former senator from Nebraska said the U.S. will see an $80 billion increase in spending on the two programs.

"We geezers vote in large fractions. It is a lot easier to screw young people than older people because they don't vote and we do," the 73-year-old Kerrey said on "Squawk Box."

Kerrey's comment came after Trump's first budget proposal requested to spare big social welfare programs such as Social Security and Medicare from any cuts.

Conservatives had been clamoring for reforms to those programs to save money. Trump vowed to protect them as he campaigned for president last year.

The plan also included a 10 percent increase in military spending next year, funding to deport undocumented immigrants and build a wall on the border with Mexico.

Kerrey, who also served one term as governor of Nebraska, was a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1992.

—Reuters contributed to this report.