Attractive salaries often go hand-in-hand with a high cost of living, but if you're in a hot job field, some metros are a better deal than others.



LinkedIn and Zillow crunched the numbers to see where workers in finance, health care or tech can find a prime combination of ample (and well-paid) job opportunities and housing costs that let them keep a bigger chunk of their paycheck. To come up with the rankings, the sites used a combination of housing and employment data including hiring trends, median wages, income tax rates and median monthly housing costs.



Relocating for a job isn't a decision to make lightly. On the financial side, consider how your salary, taxes and cost of living (not just housing) in that new city compare to your current locale, said certified financial planner Mark LaSpisa, president of Vermillion Financial Advisors in South Barrington, Illinois.

