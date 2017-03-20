It's OK if inflation overshoots target a bit as the labor markets tighten, Fed's Harker says

This is a breaking news story. Check back shortly for updates.

Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker appeared on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" on Monday.

Harker is a voting member this year on the central bank's policysetting committee.

In a highly anticipated move last week, the Fed voted to increase interest rates, just the third increase in nearly 11 years.

The Fed still projects two more rate hikes this year.

In a Monday interview on "Squawk Box," Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, the lone dissenter at the March meeting, said he voted against the rate hike because inflation is still below the central bank's 2 percent target and the labor market keeps improving.