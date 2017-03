A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are down after the G-20 economic summit did not wrap up with a communique in favor of free trade.

TRUMP'S FIRST 100 DAYS

-The Trump administration is reportedly about to confront China over its US auto import policy, which the Trump team calls unfair to America.

BREXIT LATEST

-U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May says she will enact Article 50 to begin the Brexit process on March 29.