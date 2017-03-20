Stephen Hawking: I may not be welcome in the US

The renowned British physicist Stephen Hawking fears he will not be welcome in the U.S. due to his criticism of how President Donald Trump is treating the country's scientists.

In a pre-recorded interview for ITV's "Good Morning Britain," Hawking shared his thoughts on the U.S. president.

"Trump was elected by people who felt dis-enfranchised by the governing elite and a revolt against globalization. His priority will be to satisfy this electorate who are neither liberal nor that well-informed," he said.

"The reaction to the election of Donald Trump may have been overdone, but it represents a definite swing to a right-wing, more authoritarian approach."