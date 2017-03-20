Meet the 20-something Stripe founders who are now worth more than $1 billion each

Patrick and John Collison have come a long way from the quiet village outside of Limerick, Ireland where they grew up.

With little around except "mooing cows," the brothers turned to coding to occupy themselves. To access the internet, their parents had to buy a special satellite.

In 2011 the Collisons founded Stripe, an online payment processing company whose backers include Elon Musk and Peter Thiel. Today, Patrick, 28, and John, 26, are billionaires who live in a sun-drenched apartment in San Francisco, and newcomers to Forbes's billionaires list. Each is worth an estimated $1.1 billion.

Their success is due in large part to an obsession with technology and coding — each of the brothers taught themselves to code before the age of 10.

"I went to the bookstore on a Saturday, I bought a book about programming, and I started programming," Patrick tells The Financial Times.

Later, they both briefly attended prestigious universities. Patrick dropped out of MIT and John dropped out of Harvard University to co-found their first start-up, Auctomatic, a marketplace management system for companies like eBay.