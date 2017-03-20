FBI Director James Comey and NSA Director Mike Rogers are set to testify this morning at an open congressional intelligence committee hearing about their investigations into possible links between Russia and President Donald Trump's campaign and Trump's unsubstantiated Obama wiretapping claims. (Reuters)



Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Neil Gorsuch, is expected to face questions this week about his judicial philosophy. His confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee starts this morning. (WSJ)



House Speaker Paul Ryan is expressing confidence about passage this week of the GOP's Obamacare replacement bill, saying changes were being made to address remaining concerns. (WSJ)



The U.S. remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments. (Reuters)

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates meets with President Trump at the White House today, a few months after an initial meeting with Trump in December. (onmsft.com)

Jeff Jones, the president of Uber, is quitting after less than a year due to the multiple controversies at the ride-hailing firm, including explosive charges of sexism and sexual harassment. (Recode)



Mobileye (MBLY) is reportedly not locked into last week's $15 billion takeover deal with Intel (INTC). The maker of self-driving technology may be looking for a higher offer. (NY Post)



Intel has debuted products based on its newest memory technology, more than a decade in the making, which closes the gap between conventional and flash memory. (WSJ)



IBM (IBM) has introduced a new service to allow companies to build applications in IBM's cloud using blockchain code, the record of transactions technology that emerged as the system running bitcoin. (CNBC)

Cowen still has an outperform rating on Apple (AAPL) but raised its price target on the stock to $155 per share from $135, saying current consensus estimates for the tech giant remain far too low. (CNBC)



The personal information of tens of thousands of customers of Saks Fifth Avenue has been publicly available in plain text online. Saks is owned by Canada-based Hudson's Bay. (BuzzFeed)



Walt Disney's (DIS) live-action "Beauty and the Beast" setting a March opening record with $170 million in North American ticket sales and another $180 million internationally. (AP)

