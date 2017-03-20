These retailers are bucking the store closure trend—for better or worse

J.C. Penney on Friday released the list of 138 stores it plans to close this year. The announcement follows similar headlines from the likes of Macy's and Sears, which are shuttering more than 200 stores collectively this year.



Contraction isn't limited to department stores. Specialty shops including Abercrombie & Fitch, Guess and Crocs are also trimming their U.S. store fleets, while recent bankruptcies from chains like The Limited are piling onto the vacancies.

Yet as these chains leave space behind, others are scooping up their best locations. Here's a look at 10 retailers still in expansion mode — whether it's for better or for worse.