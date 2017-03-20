This is where traders are putting money to work in the retail sector

The "Fast Money"traders weighed different plays on the retail sector for investors who are itching to get into the market.

Trader Guy Adami said he likes F5 Networks, but turned his nose up at Nike. Adami said he would wait until the company reports earnings Tuesday, but he expects a move lower for the stock. Nike's stock is up 13 percent in the last three months.

Trader Tim Seymour said he likes PayPal and Nike. He said he likes Nike because the company is starting to take back North American market share from Adidas.

Trader Brian Kelly said he also likes PayPal because it is growing and innovating in the payment space, especially with its acquisition of mobile app Venmo.

Trader Steve Grasso agreed and said he also likes PayPal. He said he also likes Nike because the company "has benefited from the implosion of Under Armour." Under Armour's stock is down nearly 35 percent in the last three months.

