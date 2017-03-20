Tom Brady's stolen Super Bowl jersey has been found, NFL says

Mystery solved: Tom Brady's game-winning Super Bowl LI jersey has been found, the NFL said Monday.



Brady, who won the Super Bowl MVP award after leading the New England Patriots to a 34-28 overtime win against the Atlanta Falcons last month, reportedly told players after the game his jersey was missing.



"It was right here. I know exactly where I put it," Brady said as he called the security staff and team equipment managers to assist in the search, according to USA Today.

The league said Monday, with the help of the FBI and law enforcement, the item was found, "in possession of a credentialed member of the international media."

"Through the cooperation of the NFL and New England Patriots' security teams, the FBI and other law enforcement authorities, the Super Bowl LI jersey worn last month by MVP Tom Brady has been recovered. Also retrieved during the ongoing investigation was the jersey Brady wore in the Patriots' victory in Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks in 2015. The items were found in the possession of a credentialed member of the international media. Due to the ongoing investigation, we would refer any additional questions to the FBI," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said.

Houston police chief Art Acevedo said the jersey was traced to Mexico.

The New York Times had reported last month Brady's vanished jersey was worth half a million dollars.