Trader poll: What are China’s greatest challenges?

The world's second-largest economy has many challenges ahead, both external and domestic.



At the China Development Forum in Beijing, former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said he believes Chinese policymakers are struggling most with capital outflows and an overheating property market.

Meanwhile, People's Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan said in a March news conference that China's corporate debt levels are too high, but it will take time to bring them to more manageable levels.

President Donald Trump has also not been easy on China, from accusing the Asian nation of "currency manipulation" and stealing American jobs.

