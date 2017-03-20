Here's everything that's gone wrong at Uber in the last month

Uber's head of engineering, head of product and growth, several well respected engineers, its VP of maps and its President -- all gone. The CFO post, by the way, has been vacant since March 2015.

Now, Kalanick has to find a COO -- a seasoned executive to be the adult at the table (shoes that were seen as filled by Jeff Jones). That's an increasingly difficult proposition as Uber's reputation continues to be tarnished.

The findings of the Holder-led investigation are expected in the coming weeks and we could see even more departures. Arianna Huffington told CNBC that no "brilliant jerks" will be spared.

Kalanick's own CEO position, though, seems safe. Three of the seven voting members on Uber's board are insiders -- Kalanick, Garrett Camp (an Uber co-founder) and Ryan Graves (a former Uber CEO).

Three of the remaining voting members represent investors: TPG's David Bonderman, Benchmark's Bill Gurley, Saudi Public Investment Fund's Yasir Al Rumayyan. Arianna Huffington is the seventh and final voting board member.

There are also two non-voting members: David Plouffe, who was Barack Obama's campaign manager in 2008 and recently joined the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative to lead policy efforts there; and Cheng Wei, the CEO of Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi Kuaidi, which purchased Uber's Chinese operations in 2016.



