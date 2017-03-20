US Treasurys mixed as investors focus on Fed speeches

U.S. government debt prices were mixed in choppy trade on Monday as investors eyed fresh economic data and remarks from Federal Reserve officials.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.501 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was lower at 3.1112 percent.

Monday will also kick off a week packed with speeches from Fed officials, including Chicago Fed President Charles Evans. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker is also scheduled to speak with CNBC's "Squawk on the Street."

On the data front, Monday will know the Chicago Fed National Activity Index at 8.30 a.m ET.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $51.24 a barrel on Monday morning, down 1 percent, while U.S. crude was around $48.13 a barrel, down 1.33 percent.

This followed news of rising U.S. drilling activity and stable output figures from OPEC countries despite their deal to freeze production.