If the US wants high-end manufacturing jobs, the US needs imports

President Donald Trump was swept into office on promises of shaking up the U.S. economy, but one of his hallmark plans may run into a harsh economic reality, according to a CNBC analysis.
Two of Trump's main economic talking points are increasing the number of well-paid manufacturing jobs and cutting back on imports. But many of the highest-paying manufacturing jobs — and those most important to the economy — rely most heavily on imported materials.
Take a look at the chart below. It's based on an analysis by economists at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, a nonpartisan think tank.