Wal-Mart launching new investment team as its appetite for online retail grows

Jet.com was only the beginning.

After snapping up a series of small online retailers, Wal-Mart said Monday that it is launching an innovation hub to identify the ideas, people and technologies that will drive the future of retail.

Called Store No 8, the Silicon Valley-based team will invest in and partner with entrepreneurs, early-stage start-ups, venture capitalists, and academics. The stand-alone entity will focus on areas including robots, virtual and augmented reality, and artificial intelligence.

Marc Lore, Jet's founder and the president and CEO of Wal-Mart e-commmerce, announced the initiative at the ShopTalk conference in Las Vegas.

The launch of Wal-Mart's investment arm is just the latest sign of its growing e-commerce ambitions. It follows the acquisitions of several specialty online retailers, including the purchase of Modcloth last week. Prior to purchasing the women's fashion site, Wal-Mart acquired outdoor goods company Moosejaw and Shoebuy.

With each of those acquisitions, Wal-Mart is giving the CEOs responsibility not only for their websites but for their specific category across the organization, Lore said.

"That empowerment, I think, is the difference," Lore said.