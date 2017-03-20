Watch: Trump speaks at Kentucky rally following Comey's confirmation of Russia probe

[The stream is slated to start at 7:30 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]



President Donald Trump heads to Kentucky on Monday for his second campaign-style rally in the last week.

The Louisville event will likely feature the bravado and off-the-cuff remarks that characterized his rallies as a candidate and since he won the presidential election in November. Trump will likely have a lot to say amid a packed news week for the White House.

FBI Director James Comey for the first time Monday confirmed that the agency is investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, including any possible "links" between the Trump campaign and Moscow. In an extraordinary House Intelligence Committee hearing, Comey also gave the strongest rebuke yet to Trump's explosive claim that the Obama administration wiretapped him ahead of the election.

The White House defended Trump following the hearing, saying "nothing has changed" after the testimony from Comey and National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers.

Trump will also likely address efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act as he and House Republican leaders try to rally support ahead of a planned Thursday House vote.