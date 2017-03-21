VISIT CNBC.COM

Careers

Careers

3 life lessons that will make you a better leader

55686608
Romilly Lockyer | Getty Images

Several years ago I was at a fancy dinner in New York to collect an award for leadership and innovation. The night was full of glitter, red carpets, champagne, limos and a beautiful room with a view of Times Square, but more than anything else that night, I found myself reflecting on my journey and evolution as a leader.

It took me a while for me to accept that I was not in complete control. Once I grasped that, though, I realized that I had more control than I had first believed.

It is important that you teach yourself how to see the events in your life as lessons, not simply as blessings or curses. Everything — every success, every failure — has its purpose, whether you can see it immediately or not. Some of the best lessons I've ever learned came long after an event took place, and had I not been willing and able to recognize them, I might not know my success today.

Here are three of the most priceless lessons I've learned:

1. Everyone makes mistakes

I used to be afraid of my inability to be perfect. But I became more comfortable in my skin knowing mistakes are normal, even necessary.

Here's your 3-step emergency kit for a career disaster
Here's your 3-step emergency kit for a career disaster   

This realization that I didn't have to be flawless made it a lot easier for me to step up into a leadership role. I was also able to value those who served under me, seeing their mistakes as mirrors of my own. My perspective flipped. Instead of instantly feeling defeated and shutting down, I restructured my approach until I got it right.

Eventually, I was able to channel my respect for imperfection into a self-perpetuating system of groundbreaking trial, acceptable error, and noticeable optimization.

2. To keep a level head is a virtue

There were plenty of times when I was more than ready to throw in the towel. After all, being a leader is a big responsibility and setbacks can be incredibly frustrating — and, at first, I wasn't able to accept defeat. I got frustrated instead, losing my cool at the first sign of failure.

But I learned to keep in mind that there really is a solution to everything and that every event, good or bad, has a beneficial lesson attached. So, knowing these things, I was able to collect my thoughts, find the underlying issues causing the problems and nip them in the bud. Eventually my irritation and angst subsided, and I gained more confidence in my leadership capabilities with every solved problem.

3. Time and humility are co-founders of success

As much as I wanted it to, my success did not happen overnight. It took hard work, patience, determination and vision—and it took a long time. I was a follower for longer than I was a leader, but I used that time wisely to gobble up as many lessons as I could. And I know now that being a leader sometimes means taking the backseat so that others can lead. In fact, some of my best discoveries were made when I allowed others to take on leadership roles.

I can now say, with confidence, that leadership is my calling. I know how to read people because I have been through hard times myself. I can stay calm in a crisis because I have learned how to sort out the details and fix the problem. Moreover, I have humbled myself to the fact that I cannot make miracles happen instantly, and that I will have more success as a leader if I collaborate with others, stay humble, maintain calm, and learn from mistakes.

Why am I sharing these life lessons with you? Because that's what a good leader does.

Rhett Power is the co-founder of Wild Creations and the author of "The Entrepreneurs Book of Actions."

Billionaire Peter Thiel thinks 'Failure is massively overrated’
Billionaire Peter Thiel thinks 'failure is massively overrated’   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...