The 5 most shocking allegations brought against former THINX CEO Miki Agrawal

According to Malone's story, Agrawal's transgressions include speaking openly at work about "the size and shape of her employees' breasts, an employee's nipple piercings, her own sexual exploits, her desire to experiment with polyamory, her interest in entering a sexual relationship with one of her employees, and the exact means by which she was brought to female ejaculation."

Malone writes that the ex-CEO also "touched an employee's breasts and asked her to expose them, routinely changed clothes in front of employees, and conducted meetings via video-conference while in bed, apparently unclothed … At least once, she supposedly FaceTimed into a meeting from the toilet."

The complaint states that it was Agrawal's "generally aggressive and retaliatory demeanor, position of authority, and style of management" that prevented Leibow from voicing her concerns more forcefully at the time. Other former employees who spoke to Malone for the story describe an environment in which dissent was discouraged and retaliation common.

Here are five of the most shocking allegations against Agrawal:

Inappropriate touching

Leibow says that soon after she began working at the company Agrawal developed an "obsession" with her breasts and would "help herself."



"I didn't say anything to her at the time," she tells the magazine. "If you've ever been touched without your consent, you know it's jarring."



The CEO also reportedly pressured Leibow to expose her nipple piercings in the office, and talked about the incident onstage at an industry event, mentioning Leibow, who was in the audience, by name and pointing her out.