The 5 most shocking allegations brought against former THINX CEO Miki Agrawal

Miki Agrawal, the founder, former CEO and now "SHE-eo" of THINX who aimed to take on the feminine hygiene industry, finds herself awash in allegations that she touched employees inappropriately and created a hostile work environment.
THINX makes "period underwear" and is known for its cheeky New York City subway advertising campaigns. An expose published last week on the fashion site Racked draws on anonymous sources who work or worked at the company and complain they were deemed "selfish" and "ungrateful" when they tried to negotiate their compensation.
But a lengthy article published by New York Magazine on Monday is more damning. In her story, Noreen Malone breaks down a complaint filed last week with the City of New York Commission on Human Rights by Chelsea Leibow, 26, THINX's former head of public relations. Leibow was terminated in December after making numerous complaints about Agrawal's behavior.