8 new Dunkin' Donuts items to try this spring

Dunkin' Donuts may have had its most successful launch of the century with Cold Brew last year, but it's not resting on its laurels.
The chain, known for its coffee and doughnuts, has been expanding its menu in recent years to include items from breakfast sandwiches and bagels to Coolattas and macchiatos.
Although late to the cold brew trend, Dunkin' took a risk "intentionally cannibalizing" its successful iced coffee business and it seems to have paid off.
"People are consuming coffee in a different way," Chris Fuqua, senior vice president of marketing, global insights and innovation, said during a media event at the company's headquarters in Canton, Massachusetts, Tuesday. "We realized that we need to keep evolving as a brand instead of standing still."
The company is slated to release several new frozen beverages and sweet treats this month as it works to continue to appeal to its consumers' palates. Dunkin' is also testing out a few new items that could get a national release this year.
Here are eight new items from the company to taste this spring:
Just in time for summer, Dunkin is slated to roll out Frozen Dunkin' Coffee in the next few months. The beverage is reminiscent of the company's Coffee Coolatta, but packs more coffee taste in each sip.
"Our Coffee Coolatta isn't good enough," Fuqua said. "This product is way better."
Frozen Dunkin' Coffee is made with Dunkin' coffee extract, blended with ice, liquid cane sugar and dairy. Customers can customize the drink in any way they want, adding additional flavors or picking a different dairy mixer.
"You just can't have it black," Molly Zimmerman, senior research and development technologist at Dunkin', said. It took Zimmerman four years to bring frozen coffee to fruition.
Dunkin' adopted cold brew coffee last year and is continuing to add artisanal drinks to its menu. Nitro Coffee, which was popularized by rival Starbucks, is currently being testing in five restaurants in Boston and Rhode Island, but will likely be headed to national menus soon.
The beverage, which is infused with Nitrogen, is a bold and creamy drink that will be poured from a tap in-restaurant.
If you are craving a kick of caffeine, but don't feel like drinking coffee, Dunkin' Donuts has you covered. Starting at the end of March, the company will be selling Monster Energy–infused Strawberry and Blue Raspberry Coolattas. Each drink contains one full can of Monster Energy.
The beverage is a "secret menu item" loved by staff and customers alike, the culinary team said. Dunkin' Energy Punch is currently available in select markets in the Northeast, West Palm Beach, Florida, and Miami.
Say goodbye to the shaved ice of your childhood.
Currently being tested in Portland and Bangor, Maine, and West Palm Beach, Florida, Dunkin's Caramel Shaved Ice Espresso features shaved ice topped espresso shots, caramel swirl and whipped cream. The beverage can be customized using any of Dunkin's signature flavors including hazelnut, vanilla and mocha.
Starting at the end of March, Dunkin' will be adding a new breakfast sandwich to its lineup. The Pretzel Croissant Breakfast Sandwich features cherrywood smoked bacon, Wisconson aged white cheddar and egg sandwiched between a pretzel croissant.
Playing on the sweet and salty trend, Dunkin' is adding a Chocolate Pretzel Donut to its doughnut display.
The traditional glazed chocolate cake doughnut is topped with caramel and crushed pretzels. The company's culinary team suggests you pair it with Dunkin's Butter Pecan Coffee for the perfect mix of savory and sweet.
The croissant-doughnut won't be going away anytime soon. Dunkin' is launching a new iteration of the flaky sweet. At the end of the month, customers will be able to get their hands on the Peanut Butter Delight Croissant Donut.
The pastry is a regular glazed croissant doughnut filled with peanut butter buttercream and topped with chocolate icing.
As well as updating its selection of teas, Dunkin' has created Fruited Teas, freshly-brewed black or green tea mixed with fruit juice.
Fruited Teas will be available in two flavors — Mango Pineapple and Blackberry — starting March 27.