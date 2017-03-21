8 new Dunkin' Donuts items to try this spring

Dunkin' Donuts may have had its most successful launch of the century with Cold Brew last year, but it's not resting on its laurels.

The chain, known for its coffee and doughnuts, has been expanding its menu in recent years to include items from breakfast sandwiches and bagels to Coolattas and macchiatos.

Although late to the cold brew trend, Dunkin' took a risk "intentionally cannibalizing" its successful iced coffee business and it seems to have paid off.

"People are consuming coffee in a different way," Chris Fuqua, senior vice president of marketing, global insights and innovation, said during a media event at the company's headquarters in Canton, Massachusetts, Tuesday. "We realized that we need to keep evolving as a brand instead of standing still."

The company is slated to release several new frozen beverages and sweet treats this month as it works to continue to appeal to its consumers' palates. Dunkin' is also testing out a few new items that could get a national release this year.

Here are eight new items from the company to taste this spring: