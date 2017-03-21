After-hours buzz: NKE, FDX & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Nike dipped more than 1 percent during after hours following a third-quarter revenue miss. The athletic equipment, footwear and apparel company reported earnings of 68 cents per share on revenue of $8.43 billion while Wall Street expected earnings of 53 cents per share on revenue of $8.47 billion, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

FedEx shares ticked up almost 3 percent higher and reversed earlier losses during extended trading after CEO Fred Smith reaffirmed its guidance and provided upbeat commentary for the upcoming quarters. Smith announced that the company will focus on operating income improvements in express and ground segments as well as implementing changes to reduce fuel price volatility that plagued profits last quarter.

"We believe strongly that our strategic investments to expand our global scope and our portfolio of services will significantly increase long term profits," Smith said in the earnings call.

Shares of CBL & Associates, the fourth largest shopping mall real estate investment trust (REIT), fell 2 percent after hours following reports of various major retailers and department stores leaving malls.